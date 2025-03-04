Zelensky instructed Umierov and diplomats to obtain official information about the halt of military aid from the USA
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine instructed the Minister of Defense and intelligence leaders to obtain official information regarding the suspension of aid from the United States. The U.S. has temporarily suspended military assistance following events in the Oval Office.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Minister of Defense, heads of intelligence, and diplomats to contact their counterparts in the USA and obtain official information about the situation regarding military aid from America, reports UNN.
Today, many have one question: what will happen next with aid from America? I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the heads of our intelligence agencies, and diplomats to contact their counterparts in the United States of America and obtain official information. People should not have to guess. Ukraine and America deserve a respectful dialogue, a clear position from each other. Especially when it comes to protecting lives during a full-scale war
The President noted that for more than a week, various signals have been received in Ukraine, and there has already been a precedent for the suspension of aid.
There was a suspension of humanitarian aid, energy aid. There was also a suspension of military aid at the end of January, but at that time everything was quickly restored. We saw the risks. Therefore, our services – both military and special services – managed to develop action algorithms for any scenario. It is not 2022 now. Our resilience is higher now. We have means of protection. But for us, normal, partnership relations with America are important for a real end to the war. None of us wants an endless war
Supplement
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson stated that the suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine is a temporary pause related to events in the Oval Office on February 28.
On March 4, CNN, citing unnamed officials, reported that Washington decided to temporarily suspend U.S. military aid to Ukraine, as White House officials demand that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledge the breakdown of relations following Friday's dispute in the Oval Office.
U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance believes that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will eventually agree to participate in peace talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine. This statement was made before the U.S. announcement of the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.
Today, March 4, Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right."