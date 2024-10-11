Zelensky handed over to the Vatican a list of Ukrainian journalists held captive in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine reacted to the death of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in Russian captivity. Zelensky discussed the release of Ukrainian prisoners with the Pope and handed over a list of imprisoned journalists.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, noting that she was on the exchange list and adding that he had handed over to the Vatican a list of Ukrainian journalists held captive in Russia. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
This morning I met with Pope Francis and Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin at the Vatican. The release of our people from Russian captivity is a very sensitive issue for Ukraine, for many families in Ukraine. Soldiers and civilians, children and adults. Thousands of Ukrainians. Yesterday we learned about the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina in Russian captivity. My condolences to her family, but she was on the exchange list, and it is very difficult to do this work - to push for exchanges. That is why we need special assistance, including the efforts of the Vatican
He noted that he had agreed with the Pope that Ukraine would hand over to the Vatican a list of Ukrainian journalists held captive in Russia.
"We discussed in detail the return of civilians and the return of deported children. And we hope for support. We are preparing a meeting in Canada for this month on this point of the peace formula, on humanitarian issues. I invited the Vatican to participate," Zelenskyy added.
An internal investigation by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirms the death of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. The circumstances of the death are currently unknown, but appropriate work is underway to establish them.