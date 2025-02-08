ukenru
Zelensky expanded the NSDC: who became a new member of the council

Zelensky expanded the NSDC: who became a new member of the council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73046 views

The President of Ukraine has signed a decree introducing Health Minister Viktor Lyashko to the National Security and Defense Council. Lyashko has been the Minister since May 2021 and was previously the Chief Sanitary Doctor.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Health Minister Viktor Liashko to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). This is stated in Decree No. 79/2025 of February 7, UNN reports.

Details

"...to include Viktor Lyashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine, in the personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree reads.

For reference

Viktor Lyashko is the Minister of Health, appointed to this position in May 2021. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Minister of Health, and in 2020, he was the Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine.

Recall

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council . Philip Pronin, the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, was appointed to the Council.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

