Zelenskyy discussed sanctions against Russia with Austrian Chancellor Nehammer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker. The parties discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia, economic cooperation, increasing investments and participation of Austrian companies in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Strengthening sanctions against Russia and Austria's readiness for a mediating role were the main topics of the meeting with Federal Chancellor of Austria Christian Stocker. We are grateful to Austria for the support it has provided since the beginning of Russian aggression, for humanitarian aid and, above all, for supporting our citizens. We appreciate the mediation in the return of young Ukrainians kidnapped by Russia. - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that they also separately discussed economic cooperation, increasing investments and the participation of Austrian companies in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Ukraine and Austria signed a joint communique on the protection and return of Ukrainian children from the Russian Federation and a memorandum of cooperation in the field of agriculture.