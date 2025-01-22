ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102226 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110215 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112867 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134422 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104344 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137387 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Zelenskyy on the occupied territories: "We do not legally recognize them"

Zelenskyy on the occupied territories: "We do not legally recognize them"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31168 views

The President of Ukraine stated that it is impossible to legally recognize the occupied territories as Russian. Zelenskyy emphasized that these lands will remain occupied until their return.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that our country will never recognize the occupied territories as part of Russia, emphasizing that these lands will remain occupied until Ukraine returns them, and there can be no compromises on this issue. He said this during a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council, reports UNN.

Details

"Legally, we do not recognize, no matter what anyone wants. Let even all the allies of the world unite, we will still not recognize the occupied territories. This is impossible. We will not legally recognize them, and therefore it will always be like this: one or another territory - for us, until we return there, will remain occupied by Russia, and it cannot be otherwise. Otherwise, you have a choice: people who have lost their children, relatives, husbands... I don't want to put pressure on emotions now, I just want everyone to understand our position," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that everything will either be in vain and lost in history, or not.

"I believe that we have no right. There will be no forgiveness, we will not legally recognize. But we must do everything to complete the hot stage of the war," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that there may be many negotiations, but the main priority is to complete the hot stage of the war, which is a matter of security guarantees.

Previously

Zelenskyy has already stated that Ukraine cannot legally recognize the occupied territories as part of Russia. At the same time, he emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts to achieve a stable, safe and as soon as possible peace for the country.

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

