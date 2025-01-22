Zelenskyy on the occupied territories: "We do not legally recognize them"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that our country will never recognize the occupied territories as part of Russia, emphasizing that these lands will remain occupied until Ukraine returns them, and there can be no compromises on this issue. He said this during a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council, reports UNN.

Details

"Legally, we do not recognize, no matter what anyone wants. Let even all the allies of the world unite, we will still not recognize the occupied territories. This is impossible. We will not legally recognize them, and therefore it will always be like this: one or another territory - for us, until we return there, will remain occupied by Russia, and it cannot be otherwise. Otherwise, you have a choice: people who have lost their children, relatives, husbands... I don't want to put pressure on emotions now, I just want everyone to understand our position," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that everything will either be in vain and lost in history, or not.

"I believe that we have no right. There will be no forgiveness, we will not legally recognize. But we must do everything to complete the hot stage of the war," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that there may be many negotiations, but the main priority is to complete the hot stage of the war, which is a matter of security guarantees.

Previously

Zelenskyy has already stated that Ukraine cannot legally recognize the occupied territories as part of Russia. At the same time, he emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts to achieve a stable, safe and as soon as possible peace for the country.