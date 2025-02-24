Zelensky called for modernization of armies: what he proposed

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24843 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24843 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44822 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44822 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 87403 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 87403 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51692 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51692 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111337 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111337 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98378 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112181 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116606 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116606 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149544 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 93700 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 50849 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106217 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 62071 views

05:35 AM • 62071 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 47301 views

09:03 AM • 47301 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 87403 views

09:20 AM • 87403 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111337 views

06:23 AM • 111337 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 140446 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140446 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172930 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 20176 views

09:59 AM • 20176 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 47301 views

09:03 AM • 47301 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132919 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134804 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134804 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163245 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163245 views
Actual
Zelensky called for modernization of armies: what he proposed

Zelensky called for modernization of armies: what he proposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21362 views

The President of Ukraine spoke at the G7 meeting about the need to modernize armies for modern security challenges. Zelenskyy proposed creating a coordination mechanism to share combat experience between partner countries.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated the need to modernize the army to meet modern security requirements. The President of Ukraine said this during a meeting of the G7 countries, UNN reports.

We have to modernize our armies. The army of the 20th century is no longer enough. Today, Ukrainians and our partners have gained state-of-the-art combat experience. We must use it to defend freedom - and we can do it together. Let's create a coordination mechanism to make it work 

- Zelensky said.

He noted that when he spoke about the European Armed Forces, he meant creating a mechanism where countries would use and share their knowledge and experience with partners. He emphasized that unity and cooperation are beneficial to all.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy called for the creation of the European Armed Forces. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

