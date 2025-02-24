Zelensky called for modernization of armies: what he proposed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated the need to modernize the army to meet modern security requirements. The President of Ukraine said this during a meeting of the G7 countries, UNN reports.

We have to modernize our armies. The army of the 20th century is no longer enough. Today, Ukrainians and our partners have gained state-of-the-art combat experience. We must use it to defend freedom - and we can do it together. Let's create a coordination mechanism to make it work - Zelensky said.

He noted that when he spoke about the European Armed Forces, he meant creating a mechanism where countries would use and share their knowledge and experience with partners. He emphasized that unity and cooperation are beneficial to all.

