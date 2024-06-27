Zelensky arrives on an unannounced visit to Lviv region

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 82078 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 91078 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 110266 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 184095 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 229026 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140864 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367493 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181404 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149445 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197801 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 81922 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 76392 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 90916 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 90644 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 110123 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 1128 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10143 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11886 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16083 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37162 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelensky arrives on an unannounced visit to Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22017 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the Lviv region on an unannounced visit. At the Lychakiv cemetery, he paid tribute to the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelensky arrives on an unannounced visit to Lviv region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on an unannounced visit to the Lviv region. At the Lychakiv cemetery, he paid tribute to the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. This was announced by Zelensky himself and the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky in social networks, writes UNN.

Lviv. The field of Mars. We remember the price of freedom, independence and the future for our state. We will never forget everyone and everyone whose courage and strength won the will for Ukraine

- Zelensky wrote in Telegram.

Details

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Lviv region on an unannounced visit. The Lychakiv Cemetery honored the memory of all our soldiers who gave their lives in the current Russian-Ukrainian war," Maxim Kozitsky, chairman of the Lviv RMA, said in Telegram.

Fortifications and drones: Zelensky held a meeting on the security situation in Donetsk region26.06.24, 13:20 • 28124 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
