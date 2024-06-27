Zelensky arrives on an unannounced visit to Lviv region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on an unannounced visit to the Lviv region. At the Lychakiv cemetery, he paid tribute to the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. This was announced by Zelensky himself and the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky in social networks, writes UNN.

Lviv. The field of Mars. We remember the price of freedom, independence and the future for our state. We will never forget everyone and everyone whose courage and strength won the will for Ukraine - Zelensky wrote in Telegram.

Details

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Lviv region on an unannounced visit. The Lychakiv Cemetery honored the memory of all our soldiers who gave their lives in the current Russian-Ukrainian war," Maxim Kozitsky, chairman of the Lviv RMA, said in Telegram.

