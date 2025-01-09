Zelensky arrives in Germany by Ramstein

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the Reimstein format). The corresponding videos were published by "Radio Liberty" and FREEDOM, UNN writes.

Details

"Zelensky arrived at the Ramstein base in Germany," Radio Liberty reports.

He will take part in a meeting there, and talks at the level of defense ministers and military commanders are also planned, the President said the day before.

Ramstein to determine plan to support Ukraine's defense until 2027