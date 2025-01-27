Zelensky and world leaders honored the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 81625 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98409 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107675 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110607 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131021 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103676 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135002 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103760 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113427 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116987 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119050 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60730 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113682 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31670 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 81625 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131021 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135002 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166828 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156593 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25108 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28432 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113682 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119050 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140133 views
Zelensky and world leaders honored the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38698 views

The President of Ukraine, along with representatives of 60 countries, took part in the commemoration ceremony in Auschwitz. The event was attended by 50 former prisoners of the concentration camp, where more than a million people died.

In Poland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with world leaders and former prisoners of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, took part in events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of its liberation, UNN reports citing the Office of the President.

Details

The commemoration ceremony took place at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in the Polish city of Oświęcim. It was attended by heads and representatives of nearly 60 countries and international organizations. In particular, the King of the United Kingdom, the royal families of Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Crown Prince of Norway, the Crown Princess of Sweden, the presidents of Poland, Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Switzerland, the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Prime Ministers of Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and the Presidents of the European Council and the European Parliament.

The event was attended by about 50 former prisoners who managed to survive torture in one of the largest Nazi death camps.

The crimes committed by the Nazis against people on the territory of the current museum are reminded, in particular, by a freight car where SS doctors selected deported Jews and sent most of them to their deaths in gas chambers.

During the Second World War, more than a million people, most of them Jews, died in the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Its liberation took place on January 27, 1945. The gates of the main camp were opened by soldiers of the 100th Lviv Division of the 1st Ukrainian Front.

60 years after the liberation of the camp, the UN General Assembly established this date as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Holocaust crime should never be repeated - Zelensky27.01.25, 10:33 • 27718 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-councilEuropean Council
united-nationsUnited Nations
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising