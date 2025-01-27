Zelensky and world leaders honored the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp

In Poland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with world leaders and former prisoners of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, took part in events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of its liberation, UNN reports citing the Office of the President.

Details

The commemoration ceremony took place at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in the Polish city of Oświęcim. It was attended by heads and representatives of nearly 60 countries and international organizations. In particular, the King of the United Kingdom, the royal families of Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Crown Prince of Norway, the Crown Princess of Sweden, the presidents of Poland, Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Switzerland, the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Prime Ministers of Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and the Presidents of the European Council and the European Parliament.

The event was attended by about 50 former prisoners who managed to survive torture in one of the largest Nazi death camps.

The crimes committed by the Nazis against people on the territory of the current museum are reminded, in particular, by a freight car where SS doctors selected deported Jews and sent most of them to their deaths in gas chambers.

During the Second World War, more than a million people, most of them Jews, died in the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Its liberation took place on January 27, 1945. The gates of the main camp were opened by soldiers of the 100th Lviv Division of the 1st Ukrainian Front.

60 years after the liberation of the camp, the UN General Assembly established this date as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Holocaust crime should never be repeated - Zelensky