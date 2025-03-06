Zelensky and Rutte discussed steps towards peace and strengthening Ukraine's air defense
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine held a meeting with the NATO Secretary General regarding steps towards a just peace. The parties discussed a European plan for security guarantees and strengthening Ukraine's air defense.
The Ukrainian leader held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the parties focused on real steps to achieve a just and lasting peace.
Zelensky informed Rutte about the development of a joint European plan to end the war, which will include clear security guarantees for Ukraine and further strengthening of the country's defense capabilities. They separately discussed the issue of enhancing Ukraine's air defense, which is a key aspect of protection against hostile attacks.
The President expressed gratitude to Mark Rutte and NATO member countries for their support and assistance, which contributes to bringing peace to Ukraine.
