Zelensky addressed the participants of the Cinema for Victory Film Festival

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the first national festival of films shot during the Russian-Ukrainian war, Cinema for Victory. The video of the address appeared on the President's YouTube channel, UNN reports.

I am confident that the world will never forget Bucha and Mariupol. Because the stories of the tragedies of this war will be on millions of screens, and thus in billions of hearts. I am sure that humanity will not lose respect for the heroism of our people. Cinema will make this heroism legendary and teach that everyone has to make a choice in life - an ethical choice. The choice in favor of life and justice is in favor of Ukraine. I am confident that we will maintain our unity with the world in any disinformation storms. Art will be on our side. - Zelensky said.

Details

The President also noted that art brings back to life everything that has been passed, everything that has been experienced and everything that has been felt, and prolongs the life of true emotions.

"Cinema for the sake of Victory!": a movie screening for the Guardsmen took place in Kyiv region

For reference

Cinema for Victory is Ukraine's first national festival of films made during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The festival is held with the support of the President of Ukraine, on the initiative of the Ukrainian State Film Agency to mark the tenth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the second anniversary of the full-scale war.

The film festival aims to draw attention to the war in Ukraine and document Russia's crimes against Ukrainians. The festival will honor documentary filmmakers who use cinema to prove the need for strong and lasting support for Ukraine by international partners.

"Atelier of Dreams": Ukrainian House opens exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian children and their aspirations during the war