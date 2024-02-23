$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2730 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48324 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186291 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108175 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364292 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294143 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210692 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242974 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254422 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160563 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Zelensky addressed the participants of the Cinema for Victory Film Festival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28819 views

President Zelenskyy said that films made during the Russian-Ukrainian war ensure that the world will never forget the tragedies of Bucha and Mariupol, and that cinema will make Ukraine's heroism legendary.

Zelensky addressed the participants of the Cinema for Victory Film Festival

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the first national festival of films shot during the Russian-Ukrainian war, Cinema for Victory. The video of the address appeared on the President's YouTube channel, UNN reports.

I am confident that the world will never forget Bucha and Mariupol. Because the stories of the tragedies of this war will be on millions of screens, and thus in billions of hearts. I am sure that humanity will not lose respect for the heroism of our people. Cinema will make this heroism legendary and teach that everyone has to make a choice in life - an ethical choice. The choice in favor of life and justice is in favor of Ukraine. I am confident that we will maintain our unity with the world in any disinformation storms. Art will be on our side.

- Zelensky said.

Details

The President also noted that art brings back to life everything that has been passed, everything that has been experienced and everything that has been felt, and prolongs the life of true emotions.

"Cinema for the sake of Victory!": a movie screening for the Guardsmen took place in Kyiv region14.02.24, 11:14 • 24928 views

For reference

Cinema for Victory is Ukraine's first national festival of films made during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The festival is held with the support of the President of Ukraine, on the initiative of the Ukrainian State Film Agency to mark the tenth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the second anniversary of the full-scale war.

The film festival aims to draw attention to the war in Ukraine and document Russia's crimes against Ukrainians. The festival will honor documentary filmmakers who use cinema to prove the need for strong and lasting support for Ukraine by international partners.

"Atelier of Dreams": Ukrainian House opens exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian children and their aspirations during the war23.02.24, 22:57 • 47790 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCulture
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kyiv
