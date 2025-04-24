$41.520.14
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
April 23, 05:58 PM • 23315 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 64365 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 80267 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 53271 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 87787 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 44047 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 38035 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32726 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35590 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44726 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Zaporizhzhia under fire: almost half a thousand strikes on the region in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

The occupiers launched 456 strikes on 13 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. Airstrikes, UAV attacks, MLRS shelling and artillery strikes were recorded, and infrastructure was damaged.

Zaporizhzhia under fire: almost half a thousand strikes on the region in a day

During the day of April 23, the occupiers launched 456 strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

In particular, he specified that the Russian troops carried out 4 air strikes on Lobkove and Huliaipole.

307 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Magdanlynivka, Novotavricheske, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka

- Fedorov said.

Also, according to him, 4 MLRS attacks covered Lobkove and Shcherbaky, 141 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Lobkove, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"40 reports were received about damage to houses, cars and infrastructure facilities. Civilians were not injured," the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration added.

Reminder

As a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of April 24, 9 people died. According to the State Emergency Service, 63 more people were injured. 42 were hospitalized, including 6 children.

  Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, commenting on the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of April 24, stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "demonstrates only a desire to kill".

In Kharkiv, there are wounded as a result of the night attack, multi-story buildings are damaged24.04.25, 05:26 • 4028 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov
