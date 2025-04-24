Zaporizhzhia under fire: almost half a thousand strikes on the region in a day

During the day of April 23, the occupiers launched 456 strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

In particular, he specified that the Russian troops carried out 4 air strikes on Lobkove and Huliaipole.

307 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Magdanlynivka, Novotavricheske, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka - Fedorov said.

Also, according to him, 4 MLRS attacks covered Lobkove and Shcherbaky, 141 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Lobkove, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"40 reports were received about damage to houses, cars and infrastructure facilities. Civilians were not injured," the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration added.

Reminder

As a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of April 24, 9 people died. According to the State Emergency Service, 63 more people were injured. 42 were hospitalized, including 6 children.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, commenting on the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of April 24, stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "demonstrates only a desire to kill".

In Kharkiv, there are wounded as a result of the night attack, multi-story buildings are damaged