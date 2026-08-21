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Yurii Vlasenko has again headed the NEURC following the resignation of Ruslan Slobodyan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Yurii Vlasenko was elected chair of the NEURC by secret ballot. Ruslan Slobodyan resigned as chair but remained a member of the Commission.

Yurii Vlasenko has again headed the NEURC following the resignation of Ruslan Slobodyan
Photo: NEURC

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission elected the regulator’s chairman - Yurii Vlasenko was appointed to the position. UNN reports this, citing the NEURC.

Details

The decision was adopted by the Commission members through a secret ballot in accordance with the procedure established by law

- the statement says.

At the same time, Ruslan Slobodian stepped down as Chairman and continues to work as a member of the NEURC.

Additionally

The Chairman of the NEURC is elected by the Commission members from among its members, while regulatory decisions are adopted collectively. This ensures the consistency and continuity of the Regulator’s work.

The same person may not be elected as the regulator’s chairman for two consecutive terms, but the law does not establish a minimum period during which a person must hold the position of chairman.

According to the Regulator, Yurii Vlasenko held various positions at the Electricity Regulation Commission and the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission. From May 2021 to July 2024, he served as First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

This is not his first term as Chairman of the NEURC - he was appointed to the position on August 2, 2024.

However, at the beginning of August of the current year, Ruslan Slobodian was elected chairman of the commission.

NEURC supported the increase of Ukrenergo tariffs5/26/26, 1:29 PM • 29171 view

Yevhen Ustimenko

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Ministry of Energy of Ukraine