"You will see a lot of secondary sanctions": Trump confirmed that tariffs for India for trade with Russia are just the beginning

US President Donald Trump stated that the imposition of sanctions against India is only the first step, and a significant expansion of the list of secondary restrictions should be expected soon. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's statement in the Oval Office during a conversation with journalists.

Details

In response to a question about why the American leader chose India to impose secondary restrictions due to trade with Russia, Trump replied that this is just the beginning, and there will soon be more such restrictions.

"Only 8 hours have passed. So let's see what happens with the next sanctions. You will see much more. So this is just the beginning. You will see much more. You will see a lot of secondary sanctions," the American president said.

Recall

According to Bloomberg sources, the United States of America plans to introduce new pressure measures on Russia after approving 25% tariffs for India for buying Russian oil.

