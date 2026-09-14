Yarmolenko scored his 124th goal in the UPL and equaled Shatskikh’s record

Winger of Kyiv's "Dynamo" and the Ukraine national team Andriy Yarmolenko scored his 124th goal in the Ukrainian Premier League, equaling the scoring record in the Ukrainian championships. The Kyiv winger now shares first place for the number of goals scored in the UPL with former Dynamo player Maksym Shatskikh, reports UNN.

Details

At the end of the first half, Yarmolenko exchanged passes with Mykola Shaparenko and struck accurately under the crossbar of Mykyta Fedotov's goal. This goal was Yarmolenko's 124th in the UPL, and he now shares the top spot among the all-time leading scorers with Maksym Shatskikh.

Yarmolenko's next goal will make him the outright leading scorer in the history of the Ukrainian championships, but that will come in future matches, as Andriy left the field in the 64th minute.

As of the 75th minute, the score in the match is 2:0 in favor of the Kyiv side. Justin Lonwijk also got on the scoresheet.

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