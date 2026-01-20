Yanukovych's seizure of Sukholuchchya lands: ex-president sentenced to 15 years in prison

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
09:39 AM • 3938 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 8222 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 10910 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 11290 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 31488 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 62388 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 50107 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 49253 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 42176 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 57405 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 13799 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 6900 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 27230 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 28331 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 14514 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 14616 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 57391 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 64198 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 61379 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 77179 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 28101 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 43503 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 36773 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 41401 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 53262 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Truth Social
9K720 Iskander

Yanukovych's seizure of Sukholuchchya lands: ex-president sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Former President Viktor Yanukovych has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for seizing the Sukholuchchya lands. The verdict includes confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold public office.

Yanukovych's seizure of Sukholuchchya lands: ex-president sentenced to 15 years in prison

In the case of former President Viktor Yanukovych's seizure of the Sukholuchchya hunting grounds, the ex-president was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the SAP announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

On January 20, 2026, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced a guilty verdict against the former President of Ukraine. The court found the ex-president guilty of seizing a forest land plot in the Sukholuchchya village council area in Kyiv region, with an area of 17.5 hectares and an estimated value of over UAH 22 million, i.e., committing a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

- reported the SAP.

The verdict, as stated, also provides for "deprivation of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government, positions in bodies, institutions and organizations related to the performance of organizational and administrative or administrative and economic functions, or to perform such functions under a special authority for a period of three years, with confiscation of all property belonging to him by right of ownership."

The accomplice of the former President, as reported, was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the same time, the court released the person from serving the sentence on the grounds of the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The court's verdict enters into force thirty days after its pronouncement, unless it is appealed.

Case summary

In 2007, the former President (at the time of the crime – Prime Minister), as reported by the SAP, with the aim of seizing state property, namely a forest land plot of the Dnipro-Teteriv forestry and hunting farm in the territory of the Sukholuchchya village council of Vyshhorod district, Kyiv region, initiated the adoption of a number of decisions that led to the alienation of the aforementioned land from state ownership.

To implement the criminal scheme, according to the prosecution, the former President's accomplices involved their close associates, who applied to the Kyiv Regional State Administration with applications for the allocation of land plots up to 1 hectare, and subsequently - for changing their intended purpose, which later allowed the land to be freely transferred to a firm controlled by the former President.

Subsequently, in 2009-2011, a hotel and restaurant complex was built on this plot, which was used by the ex-president for personal needs.

The investigation of these facts began in 2014. Until November 2019, the case was investigated by the Special Investigations Department of the Prosecutor General's Office. Then the case was transferred to the SAP and NABU.

Given that all the accused are on the wanted list, special judicial proceedings (in absentia) were conducted against them.

Recall

On February 27, 2023, law enforcement officers completed the investigation into the suspicion of fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych and three other individuals in seizing a 17.5-hectare land plot in the Kyiv region - the "Sukholuchchya" hunting grounds.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Village
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Kyiv Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine