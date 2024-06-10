Yakhno about the possible promotion of Moisyuk: somehow it doesn't smell very good

Blogger Alena Yakhno Published a photo from the birthday celebration of former TRO Force commander Igor Tantsyura in 2018. On it , he is together with businessman Igor Grinkevich, Who is suspected of billion-dollar fraud with clothing and food for the armed forces of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to facts.

At that time, the commander — in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was Valery Zaluzhny, his deputy was Yevgeny Moisyuk, to whom Tantsyura was subordinate vertically along with TRO. Recall that recently Moisyuk is called a possible candidate for the post of Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in case of dismissal of Alexander Syrsky.

"An insidious question is spinning in my head: is it possible to turn such transactions on Army tenders without outside help from 2018? Tantsyur was released, Grinkevich was sent to a pre-trial detention center, and the famous general did not know anything? Somehow it doesn't smell very good," Yakhno wrote.

Earlier, mass media reported that businessman Igor Grinkevich, with who was terminated by the Ministry of defense after a high-profile corruption scandal, tried to provide illegal benefits to an employee of the state Bureau of Investigation, so that he would assist in lifting the arrest from the property of his companies.