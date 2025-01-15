ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 134487 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120251 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128315 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129229 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162759 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109236 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104257 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113833 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117104 views

Wreckage of downed Russian drone damages houses in Kirovohrad region

Wreckage of downed Russian drone damages houses in Kirovohrad region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99214 views

In the Dmytrivska community of Kirovohrad region, the windows of several residential buildings were damaged by the fragments of a downed enemy UAV. There were no casualties, and the area is being inspected.

In Kirovohrad region, the wreckage of a downed Russian drone damaged the windows  of several residential buildings, but there were no casualties. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA, Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports

Another massive enemy attack. In the Kirovohrad region, in the Dmytrivska community, the windows of several residential buildings were damaged by the fragments of a downed enemy drone.  Fortunately, there were no casualties

- wrote Rajkovic.

According to him, after the alarm, an inspection of the territory began.

Addendum 

Today, on January 15, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in a number of regions, particularly in the west.  Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that during today's strike, Russia attacked the region's energy infrastructure.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
andrii-sadovyiAndriy Sadovyi
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

