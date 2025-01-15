Wreckage of downed Russian drone damages houses in Kirovohrad region

In Kirovohrad region, the wreckage of a downed Russian drone damaged the windows of several residential buildings, but there were no casualties. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA, Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.

Another massive enemy attack. In the Kirovohrad region, in the Dmytrivska community, the windows of several residential buildings were damaged by the fragments of a downed enemy drone. Fortunately, there were no casualties - wrote Rajkovic.

According to him, after the alarm, an inspection of the territory began.

Addendum

Today, on January 15, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in a number of regions, particularly in the west. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that during today's strike, Russia attacked the region's energy infrastructure.