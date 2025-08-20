World Mosquito Day and Laziness Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, August 20, marks World Mosquito Day and Sloth Day, UNN reports.

World Mosquito Day

On August 20, 1897, a British doctor made a groundbreaking discovery. Sir Ronald Ross discovered the malaria parasite in the stomach of a female Anopheles mosquito, which was the first proof that mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans. To commemorate this historic moment, World Mosquito Day was established.

Every year, World Mosquito Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers posed by mosquito-borne diseases.

First malaria drug for infants approved for use

World Sloth Day

In today's world, with many goals, tasks, and worries, people often dream of a day when they wouldn't have to do anything.

On August 20, 1984, a trade and industrial festival took place in one of Colombia's cities. Local business owners gave their employees a day off and encouraged them to have a good rest. Colombians liked the idea of having an extra day off, so a spontaneous movement for people's right to be lazy soon emerged in the country. The idea of a day symbolizing idleness and laziness gradually spread to other countries around the world.

Despite busy weekdays and the pursuit of success, it is important not to forget about your needs and to be able to stop. The main thing is that this does not turn into prolonged procrastination.

International Medical Transport Day

International Medical Transport Day, celebrated annually on August 20, shines a light on the crucial work of ambulance drivers and other specialists in medical transportation.

This day emphasizes their dedication to safely transporting patients in need of assistance, both in emergency and routine situations, to medical facilities.

The history of medical transportation dates back to ancient times, but truly began to take shape with the development of ambulance services in the early 20th century. Initially, ambulances were horse-drawn carriages until World War I, and then evolved into automobiles and even air transport.

The celebration originates from the history of ambulance services, which began as horse-drawn carriages for transporting wounded soldiers and evolved with the invention of motorized ambulances in the 1920s.

Virtual Worlds Day

Virtual World Day is celebrated on August 20. In 2008, the Virtual Worlds Association established this day to celebrate the rapid emergence of virtual worlds as unreal places for play, work, learning, and more. Recently, the number of users of online games, events, courses, and even co-working spaces has been growing.

The Digital 2025: Global Overview Report states that a total of 5.56 billion people worldwide use the internet. Over the past year, the number of internet users has increased by 136 million. 5.78 billion people worldwide use mobile phones, which accounts for 70.5% of the world's population.