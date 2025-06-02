World Eating Disorders Action Day: What else is celebrated on June 2

Today, June 2, the world celebrates the World Eating Disorders Action Day — a day to draw attention to the problems faced by millions of people around the world. These include conditions such as anorexia, bulimia, or compulsive overeating — serious disorders that affect not only physical health but also the mental health of a person, writes UNN.

World Eating Disorders Action Day

Every year on June 2, the world celebrates World Eating Disorders Action Day. The initiative originated in 2016 as a global call to action aimed at raising awareness of mental disorders related to eating.

Eating disorders — anorexia, bulimia, compulsive overeating, and others — can have serious consequences for physical and mental health. According to the WHO, millions of people worldwide face these conditions every year, and many of them are adolescents and young women.

On this day, medical and human rights organizations call for broader support, early detection and accessible treatment, as well as for building a more inclusive society in which the body does not become an object of condemnation.

International Whores' Day

On June 2, International Whores' Day is celebrated in memory of the demonstration of sex workers in Lyon, France in 1975. Then, hundreds of women occupied the Saint-Nizier Church, protesting against police violence, persecution, and the authorities' indifference to their safety.

Today, this day is a symbol of the struggle for the rights of sex workers around the world — for recognition of their work, dignity, protection from violence, discrimination, and criminalization.

Activists use this day to draw attention to the systemic problems faced by people working in the sex industry, including the lack of legal protection and human rights violations.

World Responsible Tourism Day

World Responsible Tourism Day is celebrated annually on the first working day of June, starting in 2006. This year it fell on June 2. The purpose of this initiative is to draw attention to the impact of tourism on the environment, culture and local communities.

Every year on this day, events are held dedicated to a specific current problem that requires a global response. For example, in past years, the focus has been on poaching, oversaturation of tourist locations, environmental pollution and animal exploitation.

Organizers call on tourists, companies and states to implement ethical and environmentally responsible practices that contribute to sustainable development and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Commemoration of St. Nicéphorus

On this day, Orthodox Christians commemorate Saint Nicéphorus, Patriarch of Constantinople. He was born into a wealthy family in Constantinople and was raised in the Christian faith from childhood. His father suffered for the veneration of icons — then it was forbidden.

In 806, Nicéphorus became patriarch, although he had not been a priest before, which caused surprise in society. But after a few years, an emperor came to power who again began the fight against icons. Nicéphorus was not afraid to speak out against this and defended the right of people to pray before icons. Because of this, he was also sent into exile.

