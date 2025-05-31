World Boxing introduces mandatory gender testing for athletes

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 4572 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 29828 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 79003 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 82801 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 79673 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 119911 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 108895 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 61817 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 34102 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 31249 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4m/s
46%
750mm
Popular news

Russia has begun to lose the war - Foreign Policy

May 30, 11:38 PM • 14512 views

Russia attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones: what is known about the night attack

May 31, 12:30 AM • 3584 views

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

May 31, 02:31 AM • 13461 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of the latest Russian electronic warfare system "Borisoglebsk-2" from a distance of 70 kilometers

03:06 AM • 8074 views

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

03:26 AM • 12609 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 70628 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 91895 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 102316 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 119911 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 108894 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Lindsey Graham

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 35506 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 70846 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 59764 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 134649 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 126200 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Guardian

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

Kh-59

World Boxing introduces mandatory gender testing for athletes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

World Boxing will introduce mandatory gender testing for all boxers. The organization strives to ensure a level playing field for men and women in competitions.

World Boxing introduces mandatory gender testing for athletes

The World Boxing Organization (World Boxing) will introduce mandatory gender testing for all boxers to be allowed to participate in its tournaments. This was reported by ESPN, writes UNN.

Details

The organization, which will manage boxing competitions at the 2028 Olympics after receiving preliminary recognition from the IOC, said it is committed to ensuring a level playing field for men and women.

It is also reported that Olympic boxing champion in the weight category up to 66 kg Iman Khelif will not be able to participate in competitions until she passes such testing.

Iman Khelif cannot participate in the women's category at the Eindhoven Box Cup, which will be held on June 5-10, 2025, as well as in any other event under the auspices of World Boxing, until she passes a genetic test to determine gender in accordance with the rules and procedures of World Boxing testing

- says the organization.

World Boxing reported that all athletes over the age of 18 are required to undergo a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) for genetic analysis, which can be done with a nasal or oral swab, saliva or blood.

A PCR test is a laboratory technique that allows you to detect specific genetic material, in this case the SRY gene, which indicates the presence of the Y chromosome - a marker of biological sex

added in the statement.

The first ever robot boxing match took place in China27.05.25, 20:40 • 3270 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SportsNews of the World
Brent
$62.80
Bitcoin
$103,867.90
S&P 500
$5,897.76
Tesla
$350.00
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,319.01
Ethereum
$2,522.20