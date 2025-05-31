World Boxing introduces mandatory gender testing for athletes

The World Boxing Organization (World Boxing) will introduce mandatory gender testing for all boxers to be allowed to participate in its tournaments. This was reported by ESPN, writes UNN.

Details

The organization, which will manage boxing competitions at the 2028 Olympics after receiving preliminary recognition from the IOC, said it is committed to ensuring a level playing field for men and women.

It is also reported that Olympic boxing champion in the weight category up to 66 kg Iman Khelif will not be able to participate in competitions until she passes such testing.

Iman Khelif cannot participate in the women's category at the Eindhoven Box Cup, which will be held on June 5-10, 2025, as well as in any other event under the auspices of World Boxing, until she passes a genetic test to determine gender in accordance with the rules and procedures of World Boxing testing - says the organization.

World Boxing reported that all athletes over the age of 18 are required to undergo a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) for genetic analysis, which can be done with a nasal or oral swab, saliva or blood.

A PCR test is a laboratory technique that allows you to detect specific genetic material, in this case the SRY gene, which indicates the presence of the Y chromosome - a marker of biological sex added in the statement.

