"Work is underway": Putin announces creation of a "buffer zone" between Russia and Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the creation of a "buffer zone" along the borders with Ukraine. According to ISW, he plans to capture Sumy and annex the Sumy region.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the creation of a so-called "buffer zone" between Russia and Ukraine. This was reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.
Details
I have already said that a decision was made to create the necessary buffer security zone along the borders. Our armed forces are now solving this task. Enemy firing points are being actively suppressed. The work is underway
Reminder
According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region. This was discussed during a meeting with the leadership of the municipalities of the Kursk region. The head of the Glushkovsky district, Pavel Zolotaryov, appealed to Putin with a request to create a buffer zone in the Sumy region.