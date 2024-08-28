Won't be able to get out early: terrorist Strelkov-Girkin declared “prone to escape”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20046 views

The administration of the colony declared Russian terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin “prone to escape”. This may prevent him from obtaining the parole he was planning to apply for in the near future.

Russian terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin, who is serving a sentence for calling for extremist activities on the Internet, was declared "prone to escape" by the colony administration, which will not allow him to be released from prison on parole. This was reported by his wife Myroslava Reginskaya, UNN reports.

"We have received unpleasant information: the administration of the colony has 'hung a red stripe' on Igor Strelkov, who is serving his sentence in VK-5, a sign that he is allegedly prone to escape," Reginskaya wrote.

In her opinion, this was done so that Strelkov could not get parole, which he planned to apply for in the near future.

"We do not know what motivated the colony to give Strelkov the 'red ribbon'. Igor did not violate the internal regulations, never refused to work, there were no negative events or complaints from the administration during his stay in the colony. He was never on the wanted list for a single day of his life: he was never hiding. In addition, it is obvious that a person who has long been "waiting" for the Hague Tribunal cannot be prone to escape," Reginskaya added.

Recall

Girkin-Strelkov was detained in July 2023, accused under part 2 of article 280 of the criminal code ("Public calls for extremism using the Internet"). The case was initiated based on the publications of the former DNR militant leader in the telegram channel: in his first post, Gorkin suggested the possible surrender of Crimea and commented on non-payment of military personnel with the phrase "Citizens, it's not enough to shoot for this.

In July of this year, Strelkov-Girkin was sentenced by a Moscow City Court to 4 years in prison for calling for extremist activities on the Internet. The court also banned Girkin from administering websites for three years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World

