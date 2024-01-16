Woman wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of enemy UAV attack
Russian troops attacked Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region 162 times in one day, including 31 drone strikes, resulting in injuries and damage to infrastructure.
Russian troops attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 162 times over the past day, including 31 unmanned aerial vehicles. One person was injured in an attack by an enemy drone on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the JFO Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.
Over the past day, the occupants delivered 162 attacks in 24 localities of Zaporizhzhia region
Details
125 enemy artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Zatyshche, Temyrivka, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky, Plavni and other towns and villages on the frontline.
Russian troops carried out 5 MLRS attacks on Novodanilivka and Robotyne, as well as an air strike on Novodarivka. 31 enemy drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, Gulyaypole, Gulyaypilske, Malynivka, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Poltavka, Luhivske, and Robotyne.
A 32-year-old woman was wounded in a UAV attack on the regional center
As reported, 25 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were received yesterday due to shelling by the Russian army.
