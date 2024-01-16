Russians fired 581 shells in Kherson region: hit Point of Invincibility, there are wounded

Over the past day, January 15, Kherson region suffered 99 attacks by Russian troops, two people were wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 99 attacks, firing 581 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 16 shells at Kherson. (...) Two people were wounded as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; the humanitarian headquarters and the Point of Invincibility in Beryslav district; and the administrative building in Kherson.

Addendum

According to local authorities, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 20,000 objects have been destroyed or damaged in Kherson region. About 50% of the buildings in Kherson have been damaged.