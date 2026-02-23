$43.270.01
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
05:38 PM • 6804 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 6606 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 7068 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 9546 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
03:29 PM • 10589 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
02:58 PM • 10377 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 11888 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
01:20 PM • 39269 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:02 PM • 44443 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Woman who orchestrated terrorist attack in Lviv was offered $2,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

The woman who orchestrated the terrorist attack in Lviv, which resulted in the death of a police officer, reported an offer of $2,000 from Russian handlers. She claims she was supposed to set up a "firecracker" to intimidate, but refused after threats to her mother.

Woman who orchestrated terrorist attack in Lviv was offered $2,000

The woman who carried out the terrorist attack in Lviv, which killed a policewoman, said that Russian handlers offered her 2,000 dollars for the "task," UNN reports.

Details

"About 2,000 dollars," the woman said, answering the question of how much money the Russians offered her for the terrorist attack.

She noted that, according to the Russian handler, she was supposed to install a "firecracker" to "intimidate people who owe him money."

According to her, the woman made the "firecracker" under the supervision of the handler, who controlled it via video link, and when she realized that something was wrong, she told him that she would not engage in the explosion.

She stated that the handler replied that they knew everything about her and knew where her mother lived.

Recall

On the night of February 22, two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv. Previously, the "102" line received a report of a break-in at a store on Danylushyna Street, 20, in Lviv. After the patrol police crew arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred. Upon the arrival of the second crew, another explosion occurred. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and more than 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement officers managed to quickly identify the person involved in the terrorist attack. The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

On the same day, she was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, and illegal handling of weapons.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies