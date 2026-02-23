Woman who orchestrated terrorist attack in Lviv was offered $2,000

The woman who carried out the terrorist attack in Lviv, which killed a policewoman, said that Russian handlers offered her 2,000 dollars for the "task," UNN reports.

Details

"About 2,000 dollars," the woman said, answering the question of how much money the Russians offered her for the terrorist attack.

She noted that, according to the Russian handler, she was supposed to install a "firecracker" to "intimidate people who owe him money."

According to her, the woman made the "firecracker" under the supervision of the handler, who controlled it via video link, and when she realized that something was wrong, she told him that she would not engage in the explosion.

She stated that the handler replied that they knew everything about her and knew where her mother lived.

Recall

On the night of February 22, two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv. Previously, the "102" line received a report of a break-in at a store on Danylushyna Street, 20, in Lviv. After the patrol police crew arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred. Upon the arrival of the second crew, another explosion occurred. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and more than 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement officers managed to quickly identify the person involved in the terrorist attack. The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

On the same day, she was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, and illegal handling of weapons.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.