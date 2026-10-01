"WOGON OF HELP. "Reconnaissance" for the Air Assault Forces" - a joint project of WOG and Serhiy Prytula’s Charitable Foundation.

The WOG network of filling stations and the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation are launching a new project aimed at supporting the Defense Forces – "WOGON OF HELP. "Reconnaissance" for the Air Assault Forces".

The project starts on October 1, 2026, and will run until January 11, 2027. Every guest of the WOG network of filling stations can join it. By purchasing hot drinks, customers automatically become part of the project: the company will transfer UAH 2 from each such cup toward the purchase of Sokil fixed-wing reconnaissance UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces.

If there is no WOG filling station nearby or you are outside Ukraine, you can support the project by donating directly to the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation.

"Reconnaissance" for the Air Assault Forces" is the ninth flight of the "WOGON OF HELP" project, which WOG has been implementing since June 2024. During this time, we have proven that everyone can help, and that the simplest daily action – a cup of your favorite coffee – can become systematic support for the military. This flight of the project once again proves that, with the support of Ukrainians and businesses, new Ukrainian developments can reach the places where they are needed most as quickly as possible. This time – the Air Assault Forces. Every coffee is a good deed," said Hennadii Karlinskyi, Marketing Director of the WOG network of filling stations.

"Sokil reconnaissance UAVs are the "eyes" of Air Assault Forces units. They provide a more complete understanding of the situation even before a battle begins: they show where the enemy is, make it possible to act precisely, and help save the lives of our defenders. The "WOGON OF HELP. "Reconnaissance" for the Air Assault Forces" project turns Ukrainians' daily coffee into a reconnaissance resource for the Air Assault Forces. Simple, clear, and it supports our military," emphasized Serhiy Prytula, the Foundation's founder.

Join us to strengthen the Defense Forces with the equipment necessary to fight the enemy.

Every coffee is a good deed!