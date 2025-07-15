Without Ukraine, it is impossible to imagine a complete and honest history of Europe - Zelenskyy

It is simply impossible to imagine the full history of Europe without the battles won by Ukraine, without prominent Ukrainian figures, without everything that Ukrainians did. And now, when Ukraine is fighting for its freedom, the fate of all of Europe is being decided, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a speech dedicated to the Day of Ukrainian Statehood and the Baptism of Rus-Ukraine, UNN reports.

For more than ten centuries, Kyiv and all our Ukrainian land have been one of the world centers of Christianity and the creation of European history. Without Ukraine, without the battles won here, without legendary Ukrainian figures, without what our people have done and the connections of many countries precisely with Ukraine, it is simply impossible to imagine the full and honest history of Europe - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that when freedom and humanity prevailed in Ukraine, the lives of all of Europe changed for the better.

When freedom and humanity won here – it changed the lives of other European peoples for the better. And in those difficult times, when cruel empires gained the upper hand here, in Ukraine – it ultimately brought pain to millions of Europeans - the head of state emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that at this time, when Ukraine is defending itself against Russian aggression, the future fate of all of Europe is being decided.

And now, when we are again forced to defend our Ukrainian statehood, and we are doing this by defending our independence and simply humanity in this not-the-first war of Russia against Ukraine, - we are defending much more than ourselves and our state. It is here, in Ukraine, that the future fate of Europe is being determined - Zelenskyy added.

