Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 9240 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
06:35 AM • 27843 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 47182 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 70955 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 62444 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 48567 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 39821 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 72326 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 65597 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24581 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Without Ukraine, it is impossible to imagine a complete and honest history of Europe - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2118 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the full history of Europe is impossible without Ukraine, its battles, and prominent figures. He emphasized that the fate of all of Europe is being decided now, as Ukraine fights for its freedom.

Without Ukraine, it is impossible to imagine a complete and honest history of Europe - Zelenskyy

It is simply impossible to imagine the full history of Europe without the battles won by Ukraine, without prominent Ukrainian figures, without everything that Ukrainians did. And now, when Ukraine is fighting for its freedom, the fate of all of Europe is being decided, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a speech dedicated to the Day of Ukrainian Statehood and the Baptism of Rus-Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

For more than ten centuries, Kyiv and all our Ukrainian land have been one of the world centers of Christianity and the creation of European history. Without Ukraine, without the battles won here, without legendary Ukrainian figures, without what our people have done and the connections of many countries precisely with Ukraine, it is simply impossible to imagine the full and honest history of Europe

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that when freedom and humanity prevailed in Ukraine, the lives of all of Europe changed for the better.

When freedom and humanity won here – it changed the lives of other European peoples for the better. And in those difficult times, when cruel empires gained the upper hand here, in Ukraine – it ultimately brought pain to millions of Europeans

- the head of state emphasized. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that at this time, when Ukraine is defending itself against Russian aggression, the future fate of all of Europe is being decided.

And now, when we are again forced to defend our Ukrainian statehood, and we are doing this by defending our independence and simply humanity in this not-the-first war of Russia against Ukraine, - we are defending much more than ourselves and our state. It is here, in Ukraine, that the future fate of Europe is being determined

- Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy sent a message on Statehood Day: Ukrainians have been, are, and will be here15.07.25, 09:29 • 4320 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

