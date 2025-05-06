Without the US, other countries would have won the war - Trump

The United States of America won two world wars, but never bragged about it, unlike other countries. This was stated by US President Donald Trump on the Truth Social social network, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, "all over the world, allies are celebrating the victory we won in World War II."

The only country that doesn't celebrate is the United States of America, and the victory was achieved only thanks to us. Without the United States, the war would have been won by other countries, and the world would be completely different - Trump wrote.

He stated that he is declaring the days of victory in the First World War (peace was signed on November 11, 1918) and in the Second World War (the date of victory - May 8, 1945) as national holidays. At the same time, according to Trump, these days will not be holidays in the USA.

"We already have too many holidays in America - there are not enough days in the year. We were workers then, and we are workers now! Documentation will be provided," the US President summarized.

Let us remind you

Donald Trump believes that the United States made the biggest contribution to the victory in World War II. He announced that he is renaming May 8 and November 11 in the USA to Victory Days.

Catholics liked it: Trump commented on his "portrait" as the Pope