Without preparation - a PR stunt doomed to fail: the Kremlin on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

The Russian side claims that a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin without prior preparation will not be successful. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, writes UNN.

"A meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy without preparation is a PR stunt doomed to failure," he assured.

He also commented on Russia's proposal to Zelenskyy regarding a meeting in Moscow.

"Why not come if you are open to dialogue," Peskov added.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian dictator invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for negotiations. According to him, the terms of the end of the conflict in Ukraine cannot be predicted, but there is "light at the end of the tunnel."