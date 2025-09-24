$41.380.13
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 2016 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 4450 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 4408 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 20680 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 39689 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 33075 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 31533 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 62001 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 29099 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 65450 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 17897 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 24, 01:25 AM • 16603 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 17123 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 18564 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 14140 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 13201 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 18873 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 61995 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 45203 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 62135 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
António Guterres
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Switzerland
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 26237 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 86843 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 47401 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 61986 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 113665 views
Fox News
MiG-31
The Guardian
YouTube
Shahed-136

Without preparation - a PR stunt doomed to fail: the Kremlin on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia without prior preparation would not be successful. He also commented on the proposal for Zelenskyy to meet in Moscow.

Without preparation - a PR stunt doomed to fail: the Kremlin on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

The Russian side claims that a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin without prior preparation will not be successful. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, writes UNN.

Details

"A meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy without preparation is a PR stunt doomed to failure," he assured.

He also commented on Russia's proposal to Zelenskyy regarding a meeting in Moscow.

"Why not come if you are open to dialogue," Peskov added.

Details

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian dictator invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for negotiations. According to him, the terms of the end of the conflict in Ukraine cannot be predicted, but there is "light at the end of the tunnel."

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine