"Without China, Putin's Russia is nothing": Zelenskyy emphasized that Beijing could stop the war

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, China has enough influence to stop Russian aggression, but has so far refrained from decisive steps. He stated this during his speech at the UN General Assembly, as reported by UNN.

If China truly wanted to, it could stop this invasion. Russia is completely dependent on China, and without China, Putin's Russia is nothing, yet China remains aloof and silent instead of stopping this bloodshed. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not feel that China is interested in ending the war between Ukraine and Russia.