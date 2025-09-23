$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
07:19 PM • 6280 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM • 11058 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 11883 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 14748 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 33668 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 23203 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 53880 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 40747 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38169 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 50904 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
"Without China, Putin's Russia is nothing": Zelenskyy emphasized that Beijing could stop the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China has enough influence to stop Russian aggression but remains aloof. In his opinion, Russia is completely dependent on China.

"Without China, Putin's Russia is nothing": Zelenskyy emphasized that Beijing could stop the war

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, China has enough influence to stop Russian aggression, but has so far refrained from decisive steps. He stated this during his speech at the UN General Assembly, as reported by UNN.

If China truly wanted to, it could stop this invasion. Russia is completely dependent on China, and without China, Putin's Russia is nothing, yet China remains aloof and silent instead of stopping this bloodshed.

- said Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not feel that China is interested in ending the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Alona Utkina

