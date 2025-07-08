Without American weapons, the war in Ukraine would have lasted a few days - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine was able to withstand the war thanks to American weaponry. He also emphasized the bravery of Ukrainians who operated this equipment, while stating that the US should have invested in this war "like Europe or less." He made this statement at a meeting of the United States Cabinet, as reported by UNN.

According to him, it was the technical superiority provided by the US that allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to contain the aggression.

And I will say that the Ukrainians were brave, but we gave them the best equipment that has ever been created. We gave them anti-tank boosters that took out tanks. We gave them the newest and best missiles. They were able to shoot down a lot of things. You know, perhaps it would have been a very quick war. It would have been a war that lasted 3-4 days, but they had the advantage of incredible equipment. - said Trump.

At the same time, he emphasized that the financial burden on the US was, in his opinion, excessive compared to European allies.

And Europe gave. But we should have given as much, or should have actually given less than Europe. It affects Europe much more than us, but we are investing over $300 million there. Europe is investing over $100 million there. – Trump voiced his calculations.

Trump also once again drew attention to the courage of the Ukrainian military, who not only received the most modern weapons but also managed to use them effectively.

And I'll say this, the Ukrainians... were very brave, because someone had to operate this equipment. And many people I know would not have operated it. They wouldn't have had the courage to do it. – Trump emphasized.

