With his actions, Putin and his army have achieved the results of the Nazi regime - Zelenskyy

The regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his armed forces have come very close to the results of the Nazi regime with their actions. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, writes UNN.

It's funny. It's funny to hear that from Putin. With his actions, he has come very close to the results of the Nazi regime that dominated Europe about 100 years ago. And Putin is getting very close to this with the actions of his armed forces - the President emphasized, answering Shapiro's question about accusations of Nazism against the Ukrainian authorities.

Zelenskyy added that the essence of Putin's regime was especially noticeable at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when Russians killed and raped people in large numbers.

This was especially noticeable in the first days of the full-scale war, because at the very beginning of this full-scale invasion, they raped people, they killed people, they did everything - the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Ben Shapiro spoke with the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

I was told that you had a meeting with the Chief Rabbi. He is a heroic father. His son is Jewish, their family is a Jewish family. Do you think his son will fight for the Nazi regime? - Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state reminded that the criminality of Putin's actions was recognized by the International Criminal Court.

We have strong evidence regarding Putin's Nazi regime and the consequences of his war against us. There is recognition of his regime accountable to the International Criminal Court. There are facts of deportation of Ukrainian children, which the whole world recognizes - Zelenskyy emphasized.

