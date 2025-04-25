With his actions, Putin and his army have achieved the results of the Nazi regime - Zelenskyy

$41.690.02
Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine
04:43 PM • 8796 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 23558 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 35551 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 43998 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 35768 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39353 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 77539 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57483 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 91251 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 87685 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Register of Damages: Council of Europe forecasts 6 million applications from affected Ukrainians

April 25, 09:19 AM • 7012 views

UK may still send troops to Ukraine - British minister

April 25, 09:27 AM • 10527 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

April 25, 09:29 AM • 18402 views

Alphabet's sales beat forecasts amid gains in Google search advertising

April 25, 09:55 AM • 6098 views

Peugeot 208 and Dacia Sandero Become Bestsellers: Which Cars are Preferred in Europe

April 25, 10:10 AM • 8602 views
Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 43998 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 77539 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 131296 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 295960 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 185507 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 5626 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 49327 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 41434 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 48465 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 79525 views
Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

With his actions, Putin and his army have achieved the results of the Nazi regime - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

Zelenskyy stated that Putin's actions are reminiscent of the Nazi regime, especially considering the atrocities committed by the Russians at the beginning of the invasion. He emphasized that Putin's crimes have been recognized by the International Criminal Court.

With his actions, Putin and his army have achieved the results of the Nazi regime - Zelenskyy

The regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his armed forces have come very close to the results of the Nazi regime with their actions. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, writes UNN.

It's funny. It's funny to hear that from Putin. With his actions, he has come very close to the results of the Nazi regime that dominated Europe about 100 years ago. And Putin is getting very close to this with the actions of his armed forces 

- the President emphasized, answering Shapiro's question about accusations of Nazism against the Ukrainian authorities.

Zelenskyy added that the essence of Putin's regime was especially noticeable at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when Russians killed and raped people in large numbers.

This was especially noticeable in the first days of the full-scale war, because at the very beginning of this full-scale invasion, they raped people, they killed people, they did everything 

- the President emphasized.

How much longer will mobilization last in Ukraine? Zelenskyy responded24.04.25, 23:10 • 13911 views

Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Ben Shapiro spoke with the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

I was told that you had a meeting with the Chief Rabbi. He is a heroic father. His son is Jewish, their family is a Jewish family. Do you think his son will fight for the Nazi regime? 

- Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state reminded that the criminality of Putin's actions was recognized by the International Criminal Court.

We have strong evidence regarding Putin's Nazi regime and the consequences of his war against us. There is recognition of his regime accountable to the International Criminal Court. There are facts of deportation of Ukrainian children, which the whole world recognizes 

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Supplement

Earlier, during a conversation with Ben Shapiro, Zelenskyy reported that the meeting with Trump was necessary, but turned out to be unsuccessful for both countries. He hopes for further partnership with the United States after the end of the war.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
