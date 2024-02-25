Will Ukraine be provided with ATACMS with a range of 300 km: the President is positive

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2128 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47804 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185539 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107756 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 363329 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293630 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210543 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242927 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254390 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160546 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 107248 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 185500 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 363286 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242460 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293604 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6624 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32241 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55721 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112461 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Will Ukraine be provided with ATACMS with a range of 300 km: the President is positive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32445 views

President Zelenskyy said he was optimistic about recent responses from partners to provide Ukraine with longer-range ATACMS missiles, which can hit targets up to 300 km away.

Will Ukraine be provided with ATACMS with a range of 300 km: the President is positive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was positive about the recent response from partners regarding the US long-range ATACMS missiles, UNN correspondent reports.

Regarding the 300 km ATACMS. You understand what we will do with it, and Russia understands. I would answer you in a generalized way, I am positive about the recent response of our partners regarding these weapons,

- he said.

Recall

Recently, information was published about the US plans to provide Ukraine with new long-range ballistic missiles. Earlier, the US side confirmed that Ukraine had already been provided with ATACMS with a range of up to 165 km and that it was with this type of weapon that Ukraine struck at the occupiers in Berdiansk and Luhansk in the fall of 2023.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Berdiansk
Luhansk
MGM-140 ATACMS
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08