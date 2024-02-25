Will Ukraine be provided with ATACMS with a range of 300 km: the President is positive
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was positive about the recent response from partners regarding the US long-range ATACMS missiles, UNN correspondent reports.
Regarding the 300 km ATACMS. You understand what we will do with it, and Russia understands. I would answer you in a generalized way, I am positive about the recent response of our partners regarding these weapons,
Recall
Recently, information was published about the US plans to provide Ukraine with new long-range ballistic missiles. Earlier, the US side confirmed that Ukraine had already been provided with ATACMS with a range of up to 165 km and that it was with this type of weapon that Ukraine struck at the occupiers in Berdiansk and Luhansk in the fall of 2023.