Wildfire destroyed historic Grand Canyon lodge after decision not to extinguish fire

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 9200 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
06:35 AM • 27779 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 47155 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 70914 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 62413 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 48551 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 39813 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 72296 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 65577 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24580 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.8m/s
46%
747mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a barrier-free route is being created between key locations of the capitalJuly 14, 11:16 PM • 21807 views
Preparing for War: Netherlands to Convert Old Trains into Mobile Hospitals for MilitaryJuly 14, 11:51 PM • 17714 views
Satellite images showed Russia building five secret nuclear basesJuly 15, 12:44 AM • 24716 views
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISWJuly 15, 02:12 AM • 28464 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia02:31 AM • 27454 views
Publications
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers06:35 AM • 27779 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 56726 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 72296 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 65577 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 86240 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 53139 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 57384 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 53390 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 138872 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 100856 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Wildfire destroyed historic Grand Canyon lodge after decision not to extinguish fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2328 views

A wildfire in the Grand Canyon, which ignited on July 4 from lightning, destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and over 70 structures. Authorities initially allowed the fire to burn, prompting a federal investigation.

Wildfire destroyed historic Grand Canyon lodge after decision not to extinguish fire

In the USA, a wildfire destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge in the Grand Canyon, spreading after being allowed to burn for several days, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

"The wildfire that engulfed the historic lodge in the Grand Canyon and spiraled out of control on Monday had been burning for several days before flaring up over the weekend, drawing scrutiny to the National Park Service's decision not to aggressively fight the fire immediately," the report says.

The wildfire along the more isolated North Rim of the canyon, where most visitors do not venture, quickly flared up without containment, fire officials said. No injuries were reported, but more than 70 structures were lost, including a visitor center and several lodges.

Initially, the fire caused no alarm after it ignited from a lightning strike on July 4. Four days later, the park service said the fire was allowed to burn for the benefit of the land, and fire crews were closely monitoring the situation. "There are currently no threats to infrastructure or public safety," the park announced on Facebook.

Then, three days later, on Friday, firefighters and the park service issued an "immediate evacuation" warning as the fire grew nearly eightfold within a day, reaching over 3.6 square kilometers.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs called for a federal investigation into the park service's handling of the fire. "The federal government chose to manage this fire as a controlled burn during the driest and hottest part of Arizona's summer," the governor said in a social media post on Sunday.

Initially, authorities used a "confine and contain" strategy but switched to active suppression as the fire – one of two firefighters are dealing with on the North Rim – grew rapidly due to high temperatures, low humidity, and strong wind gusts, firefighters said.

The fire destroyed the Grand Canyon Lodge, the only hotel on the park's North Rim, as well as employee housing and a wastewater treatment plant, park superintendent Ed Keable said Sunday.

On Monday, the Dragon Bravo fire, which destroyed the hotel and other structures along the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, spread to an area of nearly 23 square kilometers.

The White Sage fire also grew significantly, covering an area of 199 square kilometers without containment. Officials reported progress in fighting the fire.

Park officials closed access to the North Rim until the end of the year, a less popular area that attracts only about 10% of the millions of Grand Canyon visitors annually.

Tourists in the area were evacuated, and rafters on the Colorado River, which runs through the canyon, were told to bypass Phantom Ranch, an outpost with cabins and dormitories. Trails to this area from the North Rim and South Rim of the canyon were also closed.

From the air, plumes of black smoke could be seen rising above the canyon rim, and parts of the park were hazy.

Wildfires in Greece lead to evacuations amid heatwave's return to Europe10.07.25, 11:37 • 1719 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Arizona
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9