WHO installs modular boilers in Ukrainian hospitals to provide heating in winter

WHO installs modular boilers in Ukrainian hospitals to provide heating in winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12872 views

WHO installs modular wood-fired boilers in Ukrainian hospitals to provide heating in winter and during power outages.

Since the beginning of the year, with the support of the German government, the World Health Organization, together with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, has begun installing modular boilers in hospitals. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in Chernihiv region, such boiler rooms have already been installed in the main Bobrovytsia and Korop central hospitals. These autonomous heating systems run on wood, which allows them to operate even during complete blackouts. Both hospitals serve more than 54 thousand residents of the region.

Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko emphasized the importance of providing medical facilities with autonomous energy sources to ensure uninterrupted medical care for patients, while Emanuele Bruni, WHO Emergency Program Manager, noted that this initiative eases the burden on local communities by guaranteeing heating for hospitals despite attacks on infrastructure.

We are actively working to ensure that our hospitals are protected and can operate smoothly under any conditions. That is why we continue to provide medical facilities with generators and power equipment, including solar stations, boilers, wells, etc. (...). Thanks to the installed heating units, medical facilities will be ready for possible challenges,

- Lyashko noted.

In his turn, German Ambassador Martin Jaeger emphasized that assistance in installing modular boilers is part of efforts to support Ukraine and strengthen the resilience of its healthcare system.

For reference

The projects aim to increase the resilience and efficiency of healthcare facilities by installing modern heating systems. This will help ensure uninterrupted medical services during the winter and possible power outages, providing a stable and safe environment for patients and healthcare workers. The first such modular boiler house was installed in the Kharkiv region, where civilian infrastructure is subject to constant shelling and bombardment. Another module is in the process of being installed in Odesa Oblast, and four are being prepared. A total of eight such modules are planned to be installed.

Recall

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that despite the power outages, Ukrainian citizens will have access to medical, social and public services as the government ensures energy autonomy for critical institutions with generators and solar power plants.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

