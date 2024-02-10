White House: Special Counsel's report on Biden's memory is inaccurate and unfounded

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 13683 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104437 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132320 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132403 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173357 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170477 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278197 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178090 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167067 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148759 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 37584 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100159 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 98218 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101628 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 53118 views
11:46 AM • 13683 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278197 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246500 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257084 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 17859 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132344 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104659 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104746 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120970 views
White House: Special Counsel's report on Biden's memory is inaccurate and unfounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41900 views

The White House sharply criticized the special counsel's report, which stated that President Biden suffers from memory lapses, denying the allegations as inaccurate and politically motivated.

The White House has sharply criticized the report of the special counsel of the Department of Justice, which stated that US President Joe Biden suffers from memory lapses. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that a representative of the White House Counsel's Office, Ian Sams, speaking in the White House briefing room, criticized the report of Special Prosecutor Robert Hour. He stated that the report includes inaccurate, unfounded and inappropriate criticism.

We simply deny that it is true

Sams said.

In a report released on Thursday, Special Counsel Robert H. Hour said he decided not to file criminal charges after a 15-month investigation into Joe Biden's access to classified documents because the president "cooperated with the investigation.

Khur said Biden would be difficult to convict and called him "a well-meaning elderly man with a bad memory.

Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke on the matter.

The way the president's behavior was characterized in this report cannot be correct in terms of facts and (is) clearly politically motivated

she said.

Sessions noted that the special prosecutor's comment that Biden could not recall the date of his son's death "really goes beyond the pale.

Addendum Addendum

Biden reacted fiercely on Thursday night to Khour's comment about his son, emphasizing: "How the hell dare he bring that up.

Biden's son Beau Biden died in 2015 from brain cancer.

The President regularly mentions his son's death when comforting relatives of soldiers killed in action or victims of gun violence, and visits the grave on the anniversary of Bo's death on May 30.

Biden said in an interview that the special prosecutor's report was based on his statements on October 8 and 9, when he was talking about the US response to the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Sessions announced that Biden had ordered the creation of a task force to review the handling of classified information during the transition period between the current president and his successor.

Biden will not be charged in case of classified documents09.02.24, 02:39 • 128963 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
voice-of-americaVoice of America
white-houseWhite House
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising