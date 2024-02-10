White House: Special Counsel's report on Biden's memory is inaccurate and unfounded

The White House has sharply criticized the report of the special counsel of the Department of Justice, which stated that US President Joe Biden suffers from memory lapses. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that a representative of the White House Counsel's Office, Ian Sams, speaking in the White House briefing room, criticized the report of Special Prosecutor Robert Hour. He stated that the report includes inaccurate, unfounded and inappropriate criticism.

We simply deny that it is true Sams said.

In a report released on Thursday, Special Counsel Robert H. Hour said he decided not to file criminal charges after a 15-month investigation into Joe Biden's access to classified documents because the president "cooperated with the investigation.

Khur said Biden would be difficult to convict and called him "a well-meaning elderly man with a bad memory.

Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke on the matter.

The way the president's behavior was characterized in this report cannot be correct in terms of facts and (is) clearly politically motivated she said.

Sessions noted that the special prosecutor's comment that Biden could not recall the date of his son's death "really goes beyond the pale.

Biden reacted fiercely on Thursday night to Khour's comment about his son, emphasizing: "How the hell dare he bring that up.

Biden's son Beau Biden died in 2015 from brain cancer.

The President regularly mentions his son's death when comforting relatives of soldiers killed in action or victims of gun violence, and visits the grave on the anniversary of Bo's death on May 30.

Biden said in an interview that the special prosecutor's report was based on his statements on October 8 and 9, when he was talking about the US response to the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Sessions announced that Biden had ordered the creation of a task force to review the handling of classified information during the transition period between the current president and his successor.

Biden will not be charged in case of classified documents