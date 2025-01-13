When will journalists get full access to the Verkhovna Rada meetings - Kornienko explained

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39348 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144642 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125819 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133537 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169534 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110365 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162933 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104411 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113935 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90507 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128800 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127459 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88340 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100486 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144643 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169534 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162933 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190726 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179983 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127442 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128780 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142359 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134033 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151262 views
When will journalists get full access to the Verkhovna Rada meetings - Kornienko explained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23719 views

First Deputy Speaker Kornienko said that journalists will be able to have full access to parliamentary sessions after the security situation improves. Currently, access is limited to 30 people in the press center.

Journalists will be able to get full access to the Verkhovna Rada sessions when the security conditions are appropriate. This was announced by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko during the presentation of the research results: "Rada-9. Results" on Monday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"When the security conditions are in place, all restrictions will be lifted. I think the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada will gradually make these decisions," Kornienko said in response to a question about when journalists will have full access to the Verkhovna Rada sessions.

Kornienko agreed that it was strange that journalists could be on the third floor, but they could not report on the Rada's decisions in real time.

"But this decision was made by the hall, this is a resolution on the specifics of coverage during martial law and on the broadcast, which is conducted by colleagues in violation of the resolution," Kornienko added.

Addendum

On January 13, Kornienko stated that work is underway to get the draft law on openness of parliamentary committee meetings on the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada.

In May 2024, journalists were again  granted access to the Verkhovna Rada. However, with restrictions. Journalists are not allowed to enter the parliamentary hall.

Given the need to comply with security requirements, which primarily concern the life and health of journalists, the maximum number of journalists in the press center may be up to 30, taking into account also the number of seats in the simplest shelter of the Verkhovna Rada building, where plenary sessions are held, and, at the same time, the number of MPs, employees of the Secretariat, and military personnel of the State Security Department of Ukraine who are at their workplaces in the Ukrainian parliament building.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

