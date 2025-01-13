When will journalists get full access to the Verkhovna Rada meetings - Kornienko explained

Journalists will be able to get full access to the Verkhovna Rada sessions when the security conditions are appropriate. This was announced by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko during the presentation of the research results: "Rada-9. Results" on Monday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"When the security conditions are in place, all restrictions will be lifted. I think the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada will gradually make these decisions," Kornienko said in response to a question about when journalists will have full access to the Verkhovna Rada sessions.

Kornienko agreed that it was strange that journalists could be on the third floor, but they could not report on the Rada's decisions in real time.

"But this decision was made by the hall, this is a resolution on the specifics of coverage during martial law and on the broadcast, which is conducted by colleagues in violation of the resolution," Kornienko added.

Addendum

On January 13, Kornienko stated that work is underway to get the draft law on openness of parliamentary committee meetings on the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada.

In May 2024, journalists were again granted access to the Verkhovna Rada. However, with restrictions. Journalists are not allowed to enter the parliamentary hall.

Given the need to comply with security requirements, which primarily concern the life and health of journalists, the maximum number of journalists in the press center may be up to 30, taking into account also the number of seats in the simplest shelter of the Verkhovna Rada building, where plenary sessions are held, and, at the same time, the number of MPs, employees of the Secretariat, and military personnel of the State Security Department of Ukraine who are at their workplaces in the Ukrainian parliament building.