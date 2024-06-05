President Joe Biden, in an interview with the leading American publication Time, said that he does not believe that Ukraine is now ready for NATO membership. This was stated to Radio Liberty by the US mission to the Alliance, reports UNN.

Answering the question of how to interpret the words of the US leader that preventing the Russian occupation of Ukraine does not necessarily mean its membership in NATO, the US mission to the Alliance noted that Ukraine's future is in NATO, which all allies agreed with.

"The president made it clear that Ukraine's future is in NATO, which the United States confirmed at the Vilnius summit along with all other allies.the president said that he does not believe that Ukraine is now ready for NATO membership, as he has repeatedly said before," the US diplomatic mission said.

The US mission to NATO also recalled other words of President Biden said after the Vilnius summit. The American leader then noted that Ukraine's membership is more a matter of time than probability in general.

"Ukraine's future is in NATO. As the president said earlier," I believe that Ukraine can get there "and" it's not a matter of whether it should join or not. It's about when they can join. And they will join NATO" минулого at the NATO summit in Vilnius last year, the alliance's leaders took steps to recognize the progress that Ukraine has made, while emphasizing the need for further democratic reforms to meet NATO standards. This work continues, " the US diplomatic mission concluded.

NATO plans to offer Ukraine a package of security measures at the alliance's annual summit, which will be held this summer in Washington. However, it is expected that it will not accept the country's long-standing request to join the alliance amid the Russian invasion.