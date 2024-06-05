The US mission to NATO explained Biden's statements regarding Ukraine's membership in the Alliance

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 56237 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102630 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145776 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150214 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246375 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173249 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164665 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223642 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113020 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47619 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59627 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98943 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39152 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32108 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246377 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223642 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209964 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235840 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222772 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 56283 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32122 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39168 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112090 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113047 views
The US mission to NATO explained Biden's statements regarding Ukraine's membership in the Alliance

The US mission to NATO explained Biden's statements regarding Ukraine's membership in the Alliance

 • 50791 views

President Joe Biden said that he does not believe that Ukraine is currently ready for NATO membership, but stressed that Ukraine's future is in NATO, and its membership is only a matter of time, the US mission to the Alliance notes.

President Joe Biden, in an interview with the leading American publication Time, said that he does not believe that Ukraine is now ready for NATO membership. This was stated to Radio Liberty by the US mission to the Alliance, reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question of how to interpret the words of the US leader that preventing the Russian occupation of Ukraine does not necessarily mean its membership in NATO, the US mission to the Alliance noted that Ukraine's future is in NATO, which all allies agreed with.

"The president made it clear that Ukraine's future is in NATO, which the United States confirmed at the Vilnius summit along with all other allies.the president said that he does not believe that Ukraine is now ready for NATO membership, as he has repeatedly said before," the US diplomatic mission said.

The US mission to NATO also recalled other words of President Biden said after the Vilnius summit. The American leader then noted that Ukraine's membership is more a matter of time than probability in general.

"Ukraine's future is in NATO. As the president said earlier," I believe that Ukraine can get there "and" it's not a matter of whether it should join or not. It's about when they can join. And they will join NATO" минулого at the NATO summit in Vilnius last year, the alliance's leaders took steps to recognize the progress that Ukraine has made, while emphasizing the need for further democratic reforms to meet NATO standards. This work continues, " the US diplomatic mission concluded.

Recall

US President Joe Biden believesthat peace consists in the fact that Russia will never be able to occupy the territories of Ukraine. At the same time, he believes that Ukraine does not have to be part of NATO to do this.

Add

NATO plans to offer Ukraine a package of security measures at the alliance's annual summit, which will be held this summer in Washington. However, it is expected that it will not accept the country's long-standing request to join the alliance amid the Russian invasion.   

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
time-zhurnalTime (magazine)
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
vilniusVilnius
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising