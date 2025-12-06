$42.180.02
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
"We've been living in hell for three years": residents of the temporarily occupied territories demand that the occupation authorities repair damaged housing - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Residents of the occupied cities of Ukraine are appealing to the occupation administrations with requests to restore their housing. In Sievierodonetsk, people complain about the lack of heating and a damaged roof, despite the occupiers' statements about repairs.

"We've been living in hell for three years": residents of the temporarily occupied territories demand that the occupation authorities repair damaged housing - Center for Countering Disinformation

Residents of Ukrainian cities occupied by Russia continue to record appeals to the occupation administrations with requests to restore their homes. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

Thus, a video of residents of one of the houses in Sievierodonetsk, where the roof is damaged and there has been no heating for the fourth year, has spread online. People complain that, according to documents, the occupation authorities allegedly repaired their house, which in reality did not happen.

Russian propaganda invests heavily in creating the illusion that under Russian rule, conditions are constantly improving, cities are being rebuilt, and people "finally live happily." But it is impossible to completely hide reality.

- the message says.

The CCD indicates that in reality, the Kremlin does not care about the lives of people in the occupied territories, and the only thing that Russian occupation has brought to Ukrainians is murder, terror, destruction, and decline.

Recall

Russian media actively cover trips to the temporarily occupied territories, focusing on the opening of new facilities and meetings with local residents. At the same time, the purpose of the visit is to conceal real problems and the humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories.

Russians continue to appropriate housing of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories19.11.25, 00:00 • 4672 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Heating
War in Ukraine
Sievierodonetsk
Ukraine