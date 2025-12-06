"We've been living in hell for three years": residents of the temporarily occupied territories demand that the occupation authorities repair damaged housing - Center for Countering Disinformation

Residents of Ukrainian cities occupied by Russia continue to record appeals to the occupation administrations with requests to restore their homes. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

Thus, a video of residents of one of the houses in Sievierodonetsk, where the roof is damaged and there has been no heating for the fourth year, has spread online. People complain that, according to documents, the occupation authorities allegedly repaired their house, which in reality did not happen.

Russian propaganda invests heavily in creating the illusion that under Russian rule, conditions are constantly improving, cities are being rebuilt, and people "finally live happily." But it is impossible to completely hide reality. - the message says.

The CCD indicates that in reality, the Kremlin does not care about the lives of people in the occupied territories, and the only thing that Russian occupation has brought to Ukrainians is murder, terror, destruction, and decline.

Recall

Russian media actively cover trips to the temporarily occupied territories, focusing on the opening of new facilities and meetings with local residents. At the same time, the purpose of the visit is to conceal real problems and the humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories.

