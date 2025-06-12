$41.510.04
Week of terror: more than 20 dead and hundreds injured from Russian strikes on peaceful cities of Ukraine - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

From June 5 to June 12, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones, air bombs and missiles. 22 people were killed, more than 200 were injured in 12 regions and Kyiv, more than 300 objects were damaged.

Week of terror: more than 20 dead and hundreds injured from Russian strikes on peaceful cities of Ukraine - SES

During the week - from June 5 to June 12 - Russian troops carried out a series of combined attacks on Ukraine using kamikaze drones, air bombs and missiles. As a result, at least 22 people were killed, including three rescuers, and more than 200 Ukrainians were injured, including children. In total, 12 regions and Kyiv were affected. More than 300 objects were damaged, including residential buildings, a subway, a maternity hospital and a zoo in Odesa.

This was reported during a briefing by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, UNN reports.

In the period from June 5 to June 12, Russian troops carried out a series of massive combined attacks by UAVs, air bombs and missiles on the territory of Ukraine. As a result of the attacks, at least 22 people were killed, including 3 rescuers. More than 230 more people, including children and 24 rescuers, were injured in 12 regions and the city of Kyiv

- Khorunzhiy noted. 

According to him, as a result of these strikes, more than 300 objects were damaged. Among them are mainly residential infrastructure and residential buildings.

Administrative buildings, civilian industrial facilities, and a huge number of vehicles were also damaged.

In addition, subway lines were damaged in Kyiv. A maternity hospital and a zoo were even hit in Odesa! The cynicism of the enemy knows no bounds!

- added the press officer of the State Emergency Service. 

At the same time, he assured that despite the daily challenges, the State Emergency Service continues to work in an enhanced mode and provide assistance to all those who need it. According to him, more than 1,200 rescuers and more than 300 units of the State Emergency Service's equipment were involved in the shelling sites during these days.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
