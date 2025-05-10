Weather on May 10: rain, thunderstorms, sleet and frost

The weather in Ukraine on Saturday, May 10, will be cold with frosts. In addition, rain is expected in almost all regions, sometimes thunderstorms and even sleet. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Weather forecasters warn that today the weather throughout the day throughout Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. Moderate precipitation is expected in the west of the country during the day. In addition, light rain is possible in the northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions.

The wind will be north-westerly and westerly at a speed of 5 - 10 meters per second.

The air temperature during the day will fluctuate from +9 to +14 degrees Celsius. In the south and east of the country, the air will warm up to +12 - +17 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, light rain and sleet are expected during the day, the air temperature will be from +2 to +7 degrees Celsius.

World Migratory Bird Day and World Cactus Day: what else is celebrated on May 10