Weather on May 10: rain, thunderstorms, sleet and frost

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM • 16598 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 40323 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 36468 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 56527 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 66253 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 60967 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 64758 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68396 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 118590 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40242 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+6°
1m/s
60%
751mm
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 118590 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 133010 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 117148 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 178957 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 200938 views
Weather on May 10: rain, thunderstorms, sleet and frost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

On May 10, cold weather is expected in Ukraine with rain, thunderstorms and sleet. Air temperature will range from +9 to +17 degrees, in the Carpathians - from +2 to +7.

Weather on May 10: rain, thunderstorms, sleet and frost

The weather in Ukraine on Saturday, May 10, will be cold with frosts. In addition, rain is expected in almost all regions, sometimes thunderstorms and even sleet. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Weather forecasters warn that today the weather throughout the day throughout Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. Moderate precipitation is expected in the west of the country during the day. In addition, light rain is possible in the northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions.

The wind will be north-westerly and westerly at a speed of 5 - 10 meters per second.

The air temperature during the day will fluctuate from +9 to +14 degrees Celsius. In the south and east of the country, the air will warm up to +12 - +17 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, light rain and sleet are expected during the day, the air temperature will be from +2 to +7 degrees Celsius.

World Migratory Bird Day and World Cactus Day: what else is celebrated on May 1010.05.25, 05:30 • 586 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
