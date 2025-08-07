Weather in Ukraine: what will the atmospheric front bring?
On August 7, warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. In the east and southeast, there will be occasional short-term rain with thunderstorms.
On Thursday, August 7, mostly warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
According to forecasters, a cold atmospheric front continues to move across the territory of Ukraine, so short-term rain with thunderstorms will occur in places in the east and southeast of the country.
No precipitation in the rest of the territory. Wind is mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the western regions is 20-25°; in the south and southeast of the country 28-33°; in the rest of the territory 22-27°
In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on Thursday, with no precipitation. Air temperature - 23-25°.
