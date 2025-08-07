Weather in Ukraine: what will the atmospheric front bring?

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
August 6, 10:17 PM • 11280 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 28617 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 39093 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 82675 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 62290 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 59117 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 46316 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 94347 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 70800 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 47851 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
87%
755mm
Popular news
British PM joined Zelenskyy's conversation with TrumpAugust 6, 06:30 PM • 7654 views
Zelenskyy held a meeting with Syrskyi and Shmyhal in Sumy region: discussed plans and prioritiesVideoAugust 6, 06:52 PM • 3104 views
"One Jew will have 400 Slavic slaves": HUR intercepted anti-Semitic delirium from a Russian residentVideoAugust 6, 07:00 PM • 9780 views
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damagedVideo01:37 AM • 8870 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees03:09 AM • 5040 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 82661 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 68856 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 94343 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 80157 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 99087 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Serhiy Lysak
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 96991 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 108900 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 102255 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 114956 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 133235 views
Actual
M1 Abrams
Fox News
Starlink
The New York Times
COVID-19

Weather in Ukraine: what will the atmospheric front bring?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

On August 7, warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. In the east and southeast, there will be occasional short-term rain with thunderstorms.

Weather in Ukraine: what will the atmospheric front bring?

On Thursday, August 7, mostly warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, a cold atmospheric front continues to move across the territory of Ukraine, so short-term rain with thunderstorms will occur in places in the east and southeast of the country.

No precipitation in the rest of the territory. Wind is mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the western regions is 20-25°; in the south and southeast of the country 28-33°; in the rest of the territory 22-27°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on Thursday, with no precipitation. Air temperature - 23-25°.

Day of Absurd Packaging and Professional Speaker: what else is celebrated today07.08.25, 06:29 • 752 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine