Weather in Ukraine: what will the atmospheric front bring?

On Thursday, August 7, mostly warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, a cold atmospheric front continues to move across the territory of Ukraine, so short-term rain with thunderstorms will occur in places in the east and southeast of the country.

No precipitation in the rest of the territory. Wind is mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the western regions is 20-25°; in the south and southeast of the country 28-33°; in the rest of the territory 22-27° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on Thursday, with no precipitation. Air temperature - 23-25°.

Day of Absurd Packaging and Professional Speaker: what else is celebrated today