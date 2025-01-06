Weather in Ukraine on January 6: where to expect sleet and rain

Today, Ukraine will be under the influence of a cyclone that will bring cloudy weather with sleet and rain in most areas. The average daytime temperature will vary from -1°C to +8°C depending on the region. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

Cloudy weather with light precipitation is expected in the central part of the country, particularly in Kyiv and Dnipro, with temperatures ranging from +1...+3°C.

In the west of the country, including Lviv, forecasters predict rains at temperatures of +5...+7°C. In the southern regions, such as Odesa and Simferopol, precipitation will be minimal and temperatures will reach +8°C. In the east, particularly in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, light snow and rain is expected, with temperatures reaching a maximum of +2°C. In the frontline areas, such as Melitopol, cloudy weather with light precipitation in the form of sleet is forecast, and the temperature will remain between -1 and +5°C.

In general, the country will experience wet and cool weather with moderate precipitation, which is typical for this period.

