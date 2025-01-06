ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 59947 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150386 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129023 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136530 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135017 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172866 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104516 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Weather in Ukraine on January 6: where to expect sleet and rain

Weather in Ukraine on January 6: where to expect sleet and rain

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35730 views

The cyclone will bring cloudy weather with precipitation to Ukraine, with temperatures ranging from -1°C to +8°C depending on the region. Rains in the west, snow and rain in the east, and light precipitation in the center and south.

Today, Ukraine will be under the influence of a cyclone that will bring cloudy weather with sleet and rain in most areas. The average daytime temperature will vary from -1°C to +8°C depending on the region. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

Cloudy weather with light precipitation is expected in the central part of the country, particularly in Kyiv and Dnipro, with temperatures ranging from +1...+3°C. 

In the west of the country, including Lviv, forecasters predict rains at temperatures of +5...+7°C. In the southern regions, such as Odesa and Simferopol, precipitation will be minimal and temperatures will reach +8°C. In the east, particularly in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, light snow and rain is expected, with temperatures reaching a maximum of +2°C. In the frontline areas, such as Melitopol, cloudy weather with light precipitation in the form of sleet is forecast, and the temperature will remain between -1 and +5°C.

In general, the country will experience wet and cool weather with moderate precipitation, which is typical for this period.

Winter weather forced the cancellation of flights in three European countries05.01.25, 12:47 • 30854 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyKyiv
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

