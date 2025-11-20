$42.090.00
08:56 AM
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
06:00 AM
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Popular news
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for UkraineNovember 20, 01:02 AM • 15558 views
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in WashingtonNovember 20, 03:05 AM • 15276 views
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war08:01 AM • 11526 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 17307 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 5822 views
We will survive the winter anyway — Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, predicts that Ukraine will withstand the winter season of trials despite the tense situation at the front and in the energy sector. He emphasized that winter may be difficult, but the country will survive it.

We will survive the winter anyway — Budanov

Despite the tense situation at the front and in the energy sector, caused by constant Russian shelling, the country will endure and pass the winter season of trials. This forecast was voiced by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Channel 24.

"Encouraging news. Whatever happens, in any case, we will still survive the winter. And everyone understands this," he is convinced. At the same time, this does not mean that this winter will be easy, Budanov warns.

"The fact that it (editor's note - winter) can be difficult? It can be. But, again, we will survive it, let's talk in this paradigm," emphasized the head of the GUR, hinting at the importance of maintaining calm in society and a realistic view of the events around us.

By the way, recently the head of intelligence called on Ukrainians to keep a cool head regarding corruption scandals in the energy sector and warned how such cases can affect our support by Western partners.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Timur Mindich
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov