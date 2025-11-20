We will survive the winter anyway — Budanov

Despite the tense situation at the front and in the energy sector, caused by constant Russian shelling, the country will endure and pass the winter season of trials. This forecast was voiced by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Channel 24.

"Encouraging news. Whatever happens, in any case, we will still survive the winter. And everyone understands this," he is convinced. At the same time, this does not mean that this winter will be easy, Budanov warns.

"The fact that it (editor's note - winter) can be difficult? It can be. But, again, we will survive it, let's talk in this paradigm," emphasized the head of the GUR, hinting at the importance of maintaining calm in society and a realistic view of the events around us.

By the way, recently the head of intelligence called on Ukrainians to keep a cool head regarding corruption scandals in the energy sector and warned how such cases can affect our support by Western partners.