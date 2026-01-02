"We will run him over with a car": Israeli judges demand protection for Supreme Court president after threats from government official

Judges and businessmen in Israel have expressed concern for the safety of the country's Supreme Court President, Yitzhak Amit, following threats made against him by a government official, marking another escalation in the conflict between the executive and judicial branches of power. Bloomberg reports this, as reported by UNN.

It is noted that in an open letter signed by 143 judges, including all current and former court presidents, they warned that the government's actions "pose a threat to the country's democratic foundations" and expressed concern about "the personal safety of Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit."

They appealed to law enforcement agencies to "ensure at all costs his safety and well-being, as well as the safety and well-being of all Israeli judges." - the publication writes.

Earlier this week, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized Amit, saying: "We will run him over with a car," calling him a "brutal, predatory totalitarian who deprives Israel of democracy."

Smotrich stated that he "cannot use more polite words to express the pain and frustration over the Supreme Court Justice's wrongdoing against the government and the people."

