"We will run him over with a car": Israeli judges demand protection for Supreme Court president after threats from government official

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
January 1, 01:04 PM • 32400 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 46627 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 40665 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 39101 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 141488 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 139978 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 50599 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 43017 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 36900 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 29844 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4.8m/s
80%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 20749 views
Slovakia stated that Ukraine will never be in NATOJanuary 1, 06:30 PM • 6562 views
"6-7" recognized as the most annoying slang of 2025 by an American universityJanuary 1, 06:47 PM • 11569 views
Russia officially called on the United States to stop pursuing the oil tanker Bella 1January 1, 08:06 PM • 6014 views
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to Ukraine11:07 PM • 8546 views
Publications
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 20751 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 39725 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 141488 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 82458 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 109055 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Taiwan
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 25561 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 34067 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 34861 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 82462 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 34140 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
TikTok
YouTube
Truth Social

"We will run him over with a car": Israeli judges demand protection for Supreme Court president after threats from government official

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

143 Israeli judges, including all current and former court presidents, have expressed concern for the safety of Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit. This follows threats against him from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who called Amit a "cruel, predatory totalitarian."

"We will run him over with a car": Israeli judges demand protection for Supreme Court president after threats from government official

Judges and businessmen in Israel have expressed concern for the safety of the country's Supreme Court President, Yitzhak Amit, following threats made against him by a government official, marking another escalation in the conflict between the executive and judicial branches of power. Bloomberg reports this, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that in an open letter signed by 143 judges, including all current and former court presidents, they warned that the government's actions "pose a threat to the country's democratic foundations" and expressed concern about "the personal safety of Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit."

They appealed to law enforcement agencies to "ensure at all costs his safety and well-being, as well as the safety and well-being of all Israeli judges."

- the publication writes.

Context

Earlier this week, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized Amit, saying: "We will run him over with a car," calling him a "brutal, predatory totalitarian who deprives Israel of democracy."

Smotrich stated that he "cannot use more polite words to express the pain and frustration over the Supreme Court Justice's wrongdoing against the government and the people."

Recall

The Israeli Ministry of Defense denied the government's intentions to restore civilian settlements in the Gaza Strip, stating that the military presence would be purely for security purposes.

Israel becomes the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland's independence: Netanyahu signs historic declaration26.12.25, 20:03 • 6635 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel