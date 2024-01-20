"We thank everyone who fought at DAP": Zaluzhnyi pays tribute to Donetsk airport defenders

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi honored the memory of the "cyborgs" who defended Donetsk airport and thanked each soldier who fought in the DAP. Zaluzhnyi posted the video on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Today is the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Donetsk Airport, heroes who wrote an important page in the history of the struggle for our Independence. This feat of Ukrainian soldiers demonstrated to the whole world the courage, bravery and steadfastness of Ukrainians. The words are etched in our memory forever: "Cyborgs survived, concrete did not." - Zaluzhnyi wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief thanked everyone who fought in the DAP.

"We thank everyone who fought in the DAP. We remember everyone who gave their lives for our freedom," Zaluzhnyi summarized.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the "cyborgs" who defended Donetsk airport for more than 242 days.

Recall

Today, on January 20, all Ukrainians honor the living and fallen soldiers who heroically defended Donetsk airport in 2014-15.