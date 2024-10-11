We must act together to force Russia to peace: Zelenskyy after meeting with leaders of four countries
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine called for action together to guarantee a lasting peace and force Russia to peace. Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan in Britain, Italy, Germany, and France.
After a meeting with the leaders of Britain, Italy, Germany, and France, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is necessary to act together - everyone who has the necessary influence to guarantee a lasting peace to force Russia to peace. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
We must act together - everyone who has the necessary power, the necessary influence to guarantee a lasting peace, to force Russia to peace. But we must act now, in these months. To strengthen our guys at the front. Strengthen our common positions. Now, at the team level, we will work with our partners in Europe to maximize each planned step, and this Plan of ours should lead to an effective second Peace Summit to end the war. And for it to be a just, fair end to the war
Zelenskyy noted that he had presented the Victory Plan in Britain, Italy, Germany, and France, which provides all the details of the strategy for bringing peace - geopolitical, military, and geopolitical.
We explained in London what kind of long-range capability we need now and what our vision is to strengthen the front. We had a very good conversation with Emmanuel, and France has already helped us unite other partners in many ways, and now we are counting on such leadership. Italy - Giorgi's position is very principled, he has a clear understanding of our motives and the needs of Europe. I thank Olaf for our conversation today, Germany has all the details, both on military aspects and on geopolitical and economic ones
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he will present a plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today to force Russia to peace, to end the war. Zelensky said that he would like to end the war no later than 2025 and guarantee that the aggression will not be repeated.