We consider one of the prerequisites: the President of South Africa on territorial concessions from Ukraine

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9780 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 22400 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62407 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117790 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149478 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209442 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104933 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176296 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60805 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42630 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
3.3m/s
27%
746 mm
Popular news

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 60152 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69070 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29664 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 27944 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 10282 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 28275 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209442 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 120732 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 176296 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 130000 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Cyril Ramaphosa

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Poland

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29912 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69317 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 50849 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 57511 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 68015 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Dassault Mirage 2000

We consider one of the prerequisites: the President of South Africa on territorial concessions from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2570 views

The President of South Africa stated that possible territorial concessions from Ukraine are a prerequisite for peace. However, the main thing is Ukraine's desire for an immediate ceasefire to start negotiations.

We consider one of the prerequisites: the President of South Africa on territorial concessions from Ukraine

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that potential territorial concessions by Ukraine are being considered as one of the preconditions for ending the war, but the main focus is on Ukraine's desire for an unconditional ceasefire. Ramaphosa said this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

This is what we consider to be one of the preconditions (Ukraine's potential abandonment of part of its territories - ed.), but we must focus on the desire, the willingness of Ukraine to go for an unconditional ceasefire. It is this cessation that can set the appropriate tone for the continuation of negotiations 

- Ramaphosa.

He noted that Zelenskyy's agreement to a ceasefire should be viewed in a positive light.

Not as a matter of giving up territories. These are things that need to be discussed at the negotiating table. But, again, if a ceasefire regime is introduced, it will be the beginning of a confidence-building process, within which many things can be discussed 

– added Ramaphosa.

Recall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reported a conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the peace process in Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Cyril Ramaphosa
Donald Trump
South Africa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.65
Bitcoin
$92,778.30
S&P 500
$5,381.25
Tesla
$250.60
Газ TTF
$33.60
Золото
$3,346.74
Ethereum
$1,757.85