We consider one of the prerequisites: the President of South Africa on territorial concessions from Ukraine

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that potential territorial concessions by Ukraine are being considered as one of the preconditions for ending the war, but the main focus is on Ukraine's desire for an unconditional ceasefire. Ramaphosa said this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

This is what we consider to be one of the preconditions (Ukraine's potential abandonment of part of its territories - ed.), but we must focus on the desire, the willingness of Ukraine to go for an unconditional ceasefire. It is this cessation that can set the appropriate tone for the continuation of negotiations - Ramaphosa.

He noted that Zelenskyy's agreement to a ceasefire should be viewed in a positive light.

Not as a matter of giving up territories. These are things that need to be discussed at the negotiating table. But, again, if a ceasefire regime is introduced, it will be the beginning of a confidence-building process, within which many things can be discussed – added Ramaphosa.

Recall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reported a conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the peace process in Ukraine.