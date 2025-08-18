$41.340.11
We are working on a lasting peace that will not last 2 years - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

US President Donald Trump announced cooperation between the US, Ukraine, and Russia to achieve a long-term peace. He emphasized that peace should not be short-lived.

We are working on a lasting peace that will not last 2 years - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that the US will cooperate with Ukraine, Russia, and partners to ensure that if there is peace, this peace will be long-lasting, not just for two years. Trump said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, as reported by UNN.

Details

We will work with Ukraine, we will work with everyone, and we will make sure that peace is long-lasting. We are not talking about a two-year peace that will then turn into chaos. We will make sure that everything is good. We will work with Russia, with Ukraine, and make sure everything works.

 - said Trump.

Recall

Earlier,  UNN wrote that a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States began in the Oval Office of the White House. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are already making their first statements.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine